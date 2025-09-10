 NFL Star Tyreek Hill's Wife Keeta Vaccaro Demands Huge Sum After Domestic Violence Claim, Attorney Calls It Smear Campaign: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNFL Star Tyreek Hill's Wife Keeta Vaccaro Demands Huge Sum After Domestic Violence Claim, Attorney Calls It Smear Campaign: Report

NFL Star Tyreek Hill's Wife Keeta Vaccaro Demands Huge Sum After Domestic Violence Claim, Attorney Calls It Smear Campaign: Report

Financial disagreements are at the heart of the conflict, which escalated from a separation petition. Vaccaro is requesting more than $1.1 million. Hill's NFL season and reputation could be overshadowed by an impending court date.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Image: Tyreek Hill/Instagram

The estranged wife of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill launched a legal action stating that she has been the victim of multiple acts of domestic violence as per TMZ reported. Hill's lawyer has strongly disputed against allegations of domestic abuse made by his ex-wife, Keeta Vaccaro, claiming they are part of a smear campaign to demand a sizable settlement.

Financial disagreements are at the heart of the conflict, which escalated from a separation petition. Vaccaro is requesting more than $1.1 million. Hill's NFL season and reputation could be overshadowed by an impending court date.

The lawyer calls the accusations against the Dolphins star "unsubstantiated." Julius Collins, Hill's lawyer, refuted all of the allegations in a statement to USA TODAY Sports, claiming that Vaccaro's team had only changed the original petition to make headlines.

Collins stated, "We believe Ms. Vaccaro is not entitled to a large settlement offer from Mr. Hill in this 17-month (sic) marriage, and the new allegations that she and her attorney have chosen to make are all unfounded, false, and an attempt to create negative media coverage for Mr. Hill."

FPJ Shorts
Sheena Bora Murder Case: Cop Admits Mandatory Procedures Ignored While Arresting Indrani Mukerjea
Sheena Bora Murder Case: Cop Admits Mandatory Procedures Ignored While Arresting Indrani Mukerjea
Poland To Shut Entire Border With Belarus At Midnight Amid Zapad-2025 Military Drills
Poland To Shut Entire Border With Belarus At Midnight Amid Zapad-2025 Military Drills
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17: Price In India And Specifications Compared
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17: Price In India And Specifications Compared
'Congratulations Sir, Aapko License Mil Gaya': Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Her Witty Interaction With SRK Amid Ad Shoot; Video
'Congratulations Sir, Aapko License Mil Gaya': Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Her Witty Interaction With SRK Amid Ad Shoot; Video

What is Tyreek Hill's case?

The case accuses Hill of violent behaviour, is the most recent development in a brief marriage that ended abruptly. Hill's lawyer draws attention to a $1.6 million financial dispute. According to Hill's lawyers, the conflict is primarily financial in nature. They disclosed that he had already given Vaccaro $500,000 "to do as she wished and needed" because the two have a child together, in addition to $100,000 for a car purchase. However, in her most recent filing, Vaccaro is asking for $1,100,857.51.

How does thecase effect Tyreek Hill?

Dolphins star is under intense scrutiny due to court date Monday, September 15, just one day after the Dolphins' Week 2 game against the New England Patriots, is set aside for a Zoom hearing. The timing guarantees that Hill's personal issues will affect Miami's early-season momentum as well as his performance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Congratulations Sir, Aapko License Mil Gaya': Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Her Witty Interaction With...

'Congratulations Sir, Aapko License Mil Gaya': Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Her Witty Interaction With...

'Jab Gussa Hote Hain...': Rinku Singh Reveals Rohit Sharma's Aggressive Side As Captain Ahead Of...

'Jab Gussa Hote Hain...': Rinku Singh Reveals Rohit Sharma's Aggressive Side As Captain Ahead Of...

Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Shows Off Her Dancing Moves As Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off;...

Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Shows Off Her Dancing Moves As Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off;...

India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Predicting Weather & Pitch In Dubai

India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Predicting Weather & Pitch In Dubai

IND vs UAE Asia Cup Record: How Have Both Teams Fared Against Each Other In The Past?

IND vs UAE Asia Cup Record: How Have Both Teams Fared Against Each Other In The Past?