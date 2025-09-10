NFL Star Tyreek Hill's Wife Keeta Vaccaro Demands Huge Sum After Domestic Violence Claim, Attorney Calls It Smear Campaign: Report

Image: Tyreek Hill/Instagram

The estranged wife of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill launched a legal action stating that she has been the victim of multiple acts of domestic violence as per TMZ reported. Hill's lawyer has strongly disputed against allegations of domestic abuse made by his ex-wife, Keeta Vaccaro, claiming they are part of a smear campaign to demand a sizable settlement.

Financial disagreements are at the heart of the conflict, which escalated from a separation petition. Vaccaro is requesting more than $1.1 million. Hill's NFL season and reputation could be overshadowed by an impending court date.

The lawyer calls the accusations against the Dolphins star "unsubstantiated." Julius Collins, Hill's lawyer, refuted all of the allegations in a statement to USA TODAY Sports, claiming that Vaccaro's team had only changed the original petition to make headlines.

Collins stated, "We believe Ms. Vaccaro is not entitled to a large settlement offer from Mr. Hill in this 17-month (sic) marriage, and the new allegations that she and her attorney have chosen to make are all unfounded, false, and an attempt to create negative media coverage for Mr. Hill."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is Tyreek Hill's case?

The case accuses Hill of violent behaviour, is the most recent development in a brief marriage that ended abruptly. Hill's lawyer draws attention to a $1.6 million financial dispute. According to Hill's lawyers, the conflict is primarily financial in nature. They disclosed that he had already given Vaccaro $500,000 "to do as she wished and needed" because the two have a child together, in addition to $100,000 for a car purchase. However, in her most recent filing, Vaccaro is asking for $1,100,857.51.

How does thecase effect Tyreek Hill?

Dolphins star is under intense scrutiny due to court date Monday, September 15, just one day after the Dolphins' Week 2 game against the New England Patriots, is set aside for a Zoom hearing. The timing guarantees that Hill's personal issues will affect Miami's early-season momentum as well as his performance.