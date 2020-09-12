Neymar 'super happy' to join teammates in training after COVID-19 recovery

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar has recovered from the novel coronavirus and is 'super happy' to move out of isolation to join his teammates in training.

The 28-year-old striker was one of seven players in the PSG squad who had tested positive recently. The other infected players include Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Keylor Navas and Marquinhos, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I went back to training, super happy #CORONAOUT," the Brazilian posted on his Twitter account on Friday.