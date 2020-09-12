Neymar 'super happy' to join teammates in training after COVID-19 recovery

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar has recovered from the novel coronavirus and is 'super happy' to move out of isolation to join his teammates in training.
The 28-year-old striker was one of seven players in the PSG squad who had tested positive recently. The other infected players include Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Keylor Navas and Marquinhos, reports Xinhua news agency.
"I went back to training, super happy #CORONAOUT," the Brazilian posted on his Twitter account on Friday.
With key players absent, PSG's Ligue 1 title defence started with a shocking 1-0 defeat against newly-promoted Lens on Thursday.
Thomas Tuchel, the PSG coach, had to field several youngsters like 18-year-old league debutants Kays Ruiz-Atil and Arnaud Kalimuendo and 20-year-old goalkeeper Marcin Bulka in the starting line-up in Wednesday's match.
PSG on Friday also announced to have signed right-back Alessandro Florenzi on a one-year loan from Italian Serie A club Roma, adding that they have a purchase option when the loan ends next summer.
PSG will next face Marseille away from home on Sunday, followed by a clash against Metz at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.
