ICC ODI rankings: NZ loses top spot after series defeat to India, Men in Blue go third

India's crushing eight-wicket win over New Zealand caused movement on the ICC ODI rankings table with the Kiwis losing their top spot following the series loss at Raipur. England that were in second spot are now the highest ranked ODI team.

Before the start of the game New Zealand were top of the charts with 115 rating point. England were at the second position with 113 rating points, Australia third with 112 rating and India fourth with 111 rating points.

India moved up a position into third and have the opportunity to go top if they defeat New Zealand and clean sweep the series at the Holkar stadium this Tuesday.

1. England - 113

2. New Zealand - 113

3. India - 113

4. Australia - 112

5. Pakistan -106

6. South Africa 100

7. Bangladesh 95

8. Sri Lanka 88

9. Afghanistan 71

10. West Indies 71

