New BFFs? Sania and Dia Mirza's Twitter gossip is giving friendship goals amidst coronavirus pandemic

While the whole world has been forced under lockdown to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 59,245 lives and infected 1,119,702 people globally so far, many celebrities from Deepika Padukone to Malaika Arora have taken to their social media platforms to post cooking videos during quarantine.
Slamming those posting cooking videos, India's Tennis star Sania Mirza, took to Twitter and wrote, "Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky."
Bollywood actor Dia Mirza also backed up Sania and said that every body has their own way of coping. She said, "Sania, I can’t tell you how many times i’ve thought of this... especially the posts on Insta... but i guess everyone has their own way of coping. One thing i am learning everyday is that there is no time or room for passing judgments. So best is to do our bit and find our way."
The Tennis star further said that we should all be grateful we all have what we have.
"Wasn’t judging actually.. it was just a thought .. to each their own really and everyone does have their own way of coping and this isn’t easy on anyone by any means .. just harder on some than others perhaps .. we should all be grateful we all hav what we have," Sania added.
Meanwhile, 2,902 COVID-19 positive cases have been recorded in India on Saturday. The death toll rose to 68. 183 people have recovered/discharged, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.
