New BFFs? Sania and Dia Mirza's Twitter gossip is giving friendship goals amidst coronavirus pandemic

While the whole world has been forced under lockdown to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 59,245 lives and infected 1,119,702 people globally so far, many celebrities from Deepika Padukone to Malaika Arora have taken to their social media platforms to post cooking videos during quarantine.

Slamming those posting cooking videos, India's Tennis star Sania Mirza, took to Twitter and wrote, "Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky."