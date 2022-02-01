New Barcelona signing Aubameyang may have to be left out of their Europa League squad

Barcelona made some fabulous additions to their squad in the January transfer window, but will have to leave one of their four signings out of their Europa League squad.

Barcelona brought Ferran Torres, Dani Alves. Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Catalan club, however, won’t be able to register all four players for the European competition.

UEFA rules state that teams in the knockout stages of the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League are only allowed to register a maximum of three new eligible players during the winter.

The deadline for registration is February 2 at midnight (CET).

Barcelona take on Napoli in the knockout round play-off first leg on February 17.

