Netherlands Women Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Players Slide On Rain-Soaked Pitch Cover To Celebrate | Watch VIDEO

Kathmandu, January 28: Netherlands Women Cricket Team (ND-W) celebrated their victory against USA Women (USA-W) in very unique style. ND-W defeated USA-W in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Global Qualifier at the TU Cricket Stadium in Nepal's Kathmandu on Wednesday and also fixed their spot in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in June.

The video of their celebration is doing rounds on social media and the video shows the women players are sliding on the covers which was used to cover the pitch during rains.

A video has been shared on social media account "@PeterDellaPenna" on X with the caption, "The Dutch Women have just done a celebratory dive on top of the rain soaked covers at TU Stadium in Kathmandu. Today's result, a 21-run DLS win over USA, means they're going to the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup."

Netherlands won the rain-affected game in 12 overs over DLS method against USA. Batting first, USA-W posted a target of 129/7 in their 20 overs in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026 clash against ND-W. The match was shortened due to rain and ND-W stayed well ahead of the required rate as per the DLS method to seal a comfortable win.

The Netherlands women players got out on the ground after the rain and jumped on the rain water soaked covers on the pitch and the entire team did the slide after it was confirmed that they qualified for the upcoming T20 World Cup in England.

Netherlands Women (Playing XI): Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede (w/c), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Sanya Khurana, Caroline de Lange, Iris Zwilling, Silver Siegers, Hannah Landheer

United States of America Women (Playing XI): Chetna Pagydyala (w), Gargi Bhogle, Ella Claridge, Aditiba Chudasama (c), Tara Norris, Geetika Kodali, Ritu Priya Singh, Taranum Chopra, Saanvi Immadi, Isani Vaghela, Pooja Ganesh