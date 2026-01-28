 IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: India Wins Toss, New Zealand Batting First; In-Form Ishan Kishan Out With Injury
India captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and opted to field first in the IND vs NZ 4th T20I. India have already claimed an unassailable 3-0 lead and head into the Vishakhapatnam game aiming to extend their winning run.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Captains Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell santner posing with the series trophy | Image Credits: X/BCCI

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and opted to field first in the IND vs NZ 4th T20I. The hosts were forced into a change with Ishan Kishan picking up an injury in the last game. Yadav opted to bring in Arshdeep Singh and an extra bowling option to the XI.

India have already sealed a series win and travel to Vizag to keep their chances of a whitewash alive on Wednesday. The IND vs NZ 4th T20I will be played at the ACA-DVCA Stadium in Vishakhapatnam. It is India's penultimate match before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off next month.

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Playing XI: Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

article-image

IND vs NZ Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website, allowing viewers to follow the action on mobile and desktop platforms.

