 'Negative Captain': Sunil Gavaskar Takes Dig At Rohit Sharma's Captaincy During IND vs NZ 2nd Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Negative Captain': Sunil Gavaskar Takes Dig At Rohit Sharma's Captaincy During IND vs NZ 2nd Test

'Negative Captain': Sunil Gavaskar Takes Dig At Rohit Sharma's Captaincy During IND vs NZ 2nd Test

Sunil Gavaskar Gives Critical Take On Rohit Sharma's Captaincy during IND vs NZ 2nd Test

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has criticised Rohit Sharma's captaincy during India vs New Zealand 2nd Test. During the commentary, Gavaskar called Rohit 'Defensive and negative captain' over the kind of fielding he had set during the match.

Even before the match got underway Sunil Gavaskar had criticised Rohit Sharma for dropping Kuldeep Yadav for Washington Sundar in the 2nd Test. with the playing XI that India opted for in the Pune. Gavaskar said that he would surely have picked Kuldeep Yadav in the side because he can also turn the ball away from the left-handers. 

Speaking during the commentary he said, "The selection of Washington Sundar tells me that the Indian team was worried about their batting. He is in not just because of his off-spin but because he can get more runs at the lower order. Yes, I think there has been a lot of talk about the number of left-handers in the New Zealand batting line-up but if I had to do that then I would have picked another guy like Kuldeep Yadav, who can turn the ball away from the left-handers. He's pretty hand with the bat as well. Obviously, not as heavy-scoring as Sundar," 

Indis vs New Zealand 2nd Test update

FPJ Shorts
Piramal Pharma Shares Rocket By 17% After 172% Rise In Profits
Piramal Pharma Shares Rocket By 17% After 172% Rise In Profits
Embarrassment! Fans Shout 'MCA Hay Hay' In Protest Over Lack of Drinking Water Under Scorching Heat During IND vs NZ 2nd Test; See Pic
Embarrassment! Fans Shout 'MCA Hay Hay' In Protest Over Lack of Drinking Water Under Scorching Heat During IND vs NZ 2nd Test; See Pic
Royal Enfield Electric Bike Seen on Test Runs Before November 4 Official Reveal
Royal Enfield Electric Bike Seen on Test Runs Before November 4 Official Reveal
Diwali 2024: Five Ways To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Diwali And Reduce Carbon Footprint
Diwali 2024: Five Ways To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Diwali And Reduce Carbon Footprint

New Zealand after opting to bat first currently find themselves sin comfortable position. Having lost Will Young and skipper Toim Latham in the opening session, Devon COnway and Rachin Ravindra are stitching a brilliant partnership. The pair has soi far added 35 runs for the third wicket partnership. At the time of writing New Zealand were 111/2

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: New Zealand Innings Remain STeady Despite Losing Devon Conway

IND vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: New Zealand Innings Remain STeady Despite Losing Devon Conway

Embarrassment! Fans Shout 'MCA Hay Hay' In Protest Over Lack of Drinking Water Under Scorching Heat...

Embarrassment! Fans Shout 'MCA Hay Hay' In Protest Over Lack of Drinking Water Under Scorching Heat...

'Allegations Made With Political Motives': Khar Gymkhana President Says 'No Evidence' Against...

'Allegations Made With Political Motives': Khar Gymkhana President Says 'No Evidence' Against...

'Negative Captain': Sunil Gavaskar Takes Dig At Rohit Sharma's Captaincy During IND vs NZ 2nd Test

'Negative Captain': Sunil Gavaskar Takes Dig At Rohit Sharma's Captaincy During IND vs NZ 2nd Test

Milestone Moment! Ravichandran Ashwin Overtakes Australia's Nathan Lyon To Become Highest...

Milestone Moment! Ravichandran Ashwin Overtakes Australia's Nathan Lyon To Become Highest...