'Negative Captain': Sunil Gavaskar Takes Dig At Rohit Sharma's Captaincy During IND vs NZ 2nd Test

Image: X

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has criticised Rohit Sharma's captaincy during India vs New Zealand 2nd Test. During the commentary, Gavaskar called Rohit 'Defensive and negative captain' over the kind of fielding he had set during the match.

Even before the match got underway Sunil Gavaskar had criticised Rohit Sharma for dropping Kuldeep Yadav for Washington Sundar in the 2nd Test. with the playing XI that India opted for in the Pune. Gavaskar said that he would surely have picked Kuldeep Yadav in the side because he can also turn the ball away from the left-handers.

Speaking during the commentary he said, "The selection of Washington Sundar tells me that the Indian team was worried about their batting. He is in not just because of his off-spin but because he can get more runs at the lower order. Yes, I think there has been a lot of talk about the number of left-handers in the New Zealand batting line-up but if I had to do that then I would have picked another guy like Kuldeep Yadav, who can turn the ball away from the left-handers. He's pretty hand with the bat as well. Obviously, not as heavy-scoring as Sundar,"

Indis vs New Zealand 2nd Test update

New Zealand after opting to bat first currently find themselves sin comfortable position. Having lost Will Young and skipper Toim Latham in the opening session, Devon COnway and Rachin Ravindra are stitching a brilliant partnership. The pair has soi far added 35 runs for the third wicket partnership. At the time of writing New Zealand were 111/2