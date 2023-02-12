NBA star Dwight Howard set to open academy in India after falling in love with the city of Varanasi

National Basketball Association (NBA) and Los Angeles Lakers centre forward Dwight Howard set open a basketball academy in Narenda Modi's.

Additional Chief Secretary Sports Navneet Sehgal held a virtual meeting with the star player on Friday and said Howard will visit India soon.

Howard will visit India after which the project will be taken Sehgal said. The project will have a significant impact on Basketball in India. The plan materialised six months after Howard visited Varanasi. During his visit to India Howard said he found peace with himself and the World.

"At peace with myself and the world after a visit to Varanasi. A spiritual journey that has rejuvenated the soul. Congratulations @naredramodi for the magical reformation of the holy city. Varanasi has inspired so many legends, I am humbled. I am sure the reincarnation of this sacred city will inspired many more, " he had written in an Instagram post.

It may be recalled that he had paid a visit to India this April.

