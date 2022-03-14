NBA: LeBron James creates history, becomes first player to reach 10k points, 10k rebounds and 10k assists

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to reach 10,000 points, rebounds and assists respectively during the Lakers' 140-111 loss to the Suns on Sunday.

James recorded his 10,000th assist during the second quarter in a pass to Carmelo Anthony for a 3-pointer.

Thirty-eight players in NBA history have 10,000 points and 10,000 rebounds. Of those players, the closest to 10,000 assists are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5,660) and Kevin Garnett (5,445).

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:46 PM IST