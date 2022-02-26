NBA Basketball tourney: Savio Club, Customs register fluent victories

Savio Club defeated Deccan Gymkhana, Pune 74-64 in a high-scoring men’s Pool-B league match of the Nagpada Basketball Association organised 18th NBA Invitational Basketball Tournament, played at the floodlit Late Bachoo Khan basketball courts, Nagpada.

In another match of the same pool, a dominant Mumbai Customs made a bright winning start defeating Fr. Angel Gymkhana 70-50 (half-time 44-22).

In a Pool-A encounter, Mastan YMCA got the better Sports Arena, also from Pune 62-53 (half-time: 44-27) and recorded their second win in the pool.

Earlier in a closely contest Girls’ under-18 match, Dominic Savio fought hard to hand St. Anthony a 40-31 (half-time: 24-24) defeat. Richa Ravi 11 points, Bhakti Lahamge and Karolina Creado, both 10 points each did the bulk of the scoring for Dominic Savio, while Samiksha K. was St. Anthony’s leading scorer with 10 points.

Customs started in aggressive fashion and with quick incisive raids found the hoop at regular intervals to take a 44-22 lead at the break. Subham Yadav with 24 points played the lead role while Sowkin Shetty 13 points, Yousuf Sayyad 12 points, and Sameer Qureshi 10 points propped the Customs total. Fr. Agnel Gymkhana scored through captain Aaron Monteiro 12 points while Ashley M. and Tanmay Mali both chipped in with 8 points each.

Mastan YMCA also enjoyed complete control against the visiting Sports Arena outfit. Ashraf Siddique with 24 points and Parth Sharma 16 points were main scorers for for the Mastan side. The Pune team managed to fight on gamely with Sarava K. and Niranjan S. both contributing 14 points each.

Results

Girls U-18: Dominic Savio (Richa Ravi 11, Bhakti Lahamge 10, Karolina Creado 10) beat St. Anthony (Samiksha K. 10) 40-31 (half-time: 24-24)

Men: Mumbai Customs (Subham Yadav 24, Sowkin Shetty 13, Yousuf Sayyad 12, Sameer Qureshi 10) beat Fr. Agnel Gymkhana (Aaron Monteiro 12, Ashley M. 8, Tanmay Mali 8) - 70-50 (half-time 44-22); Mastan YMCA (Ashraf Siddique 24, Parth Sharma 16) beat Sports Arena, Pune (Sarava K. 14, Niranjan S. 14) - 62-53 (half-time: 44-27); Savio Club (Paras Patil 22, Darshan Mehta 16, Saurabh Nisahar 10) beat Deccan Gymkhana (Raju M. 20, Aaron Blessen 18) – 74-64 (half-time: 34-27).

Saturday, February 26, 2022