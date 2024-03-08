Navi Mumbai: Dilip Vengsarkar's Cricket Academy In Panvel To Be Operational By April-End

Dilip Vengsarkar | Credits: Twitter

The up-and-coming cricketers in Panvel and surrounding areas will start getting professional training for cricket within a month or two. To be managed jointly by Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation (DVF), the academy will be set up at the ground near Adai Circle in New Panvel.

“We will be completing all the civil works and handing over the ground to DVF by the end of April 2024. The facility will have nine pitches at the centre of the ground, which will be used alternatively. Besides, seven practice wickets around the ground will also be set up where the trainees will be imparted coaching by the experts,” Executive Engineer of PMC, Sanjay Katekar said.

The academy will train 100 students every year. The trainees to be selected would include 50 from PMC limits, 25 from Raigad and 25 from other parts of the state. They will be divided into groups of 20-22 players in different age categories such as Under-12, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18.

To be selected on merit, the players would be given proper training by five coaches free of cost. The children just need to carry their passion and confidence with them besides a promise of hard work and we will help them make good cricketers.

When asked about the time frame by which the academy will have floodlights, Katekar said, “We are yet to decide the cost involved is very high. Besides installation cost, it will also have recurring cost about which a final decision is yet to be taken. We are positive about installing floodlights and have also invited designs from 2-3 vendors, but a final decision is yet to be taken.”

The academy is being set up to nurture young talents and develop them into finest cricketers. The academy would be fully operational by the next cricketing season that starts in October.

While initial development of the academy, such as ground, pitches and other infrastructure would be provided by the PMC, the responsibility of training the kids apart from operation and maintenance of the academy would lie on DVF.

PMC would spend Rs10 crore for development of the academy and would oversee the daily management of the academy along with the Foundation.

Former India captain, selector and member of the jubiliant 1983 World Cup winning side, Dilip Vengsarkar would be personally monitoring the training and development and would be visiting the academy every week to monitor the progress of each trainee.

The coaching provided will be very professional. The pitches are being developed under the watchful eyes of Nadeem Memon, the expert curator who has developed the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium. The academy will also conduct internal matches and participate in various tournaments.