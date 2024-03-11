 National Wrestling Trials: Olympian Vinesh Phogat Suffers Humiliating 0-10 Loss In 53Kg Semis After Creating Ruckus
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNational Wrestling Trials: Olympian Vinesh Phogat Suffers Humiliating 0-10 Loss In 53Kg Semis After Creating Ruckus

National Wrestling Trials: Olympian Vinesh Phogat Suffers Humiliating 0-10 Loss In 53Kg Semis After Creating Ruckus

Vinesh Phogat delayed the competition by over 2 hours after allegedly demanding that she should be allowed to compete in both the 50kg and 53kg categories.

IANSUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 06:51 PM IST
article-image

Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was a prominent face of protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, suffered a humiliating 0-10 defeat against Anju of Railways in the semifinal of the 53 kg category, at the national trials for Olympic qualifiers, in Patiala on Monday.

Anju took just 18 seconds to win the bout.

Interestingly, Vinesh is also competing in 50kg, and she defeated Nirmala 10-0 in the semis.

Earlier, a lot of drama took place at the venue. It is learnt that the delay in the competition was done after Vinesh allegedly demanded that she should be allowed to compete in both the 50kg and 53kg categories.

After a long consultation, she was given the green signal to compete as per her demand.

Whereas, on Sunday, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya were eliminated from the race for the Paris Olympics qualification after losing their respective bouts in the selection trials for the upcoming international tournaments.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National Wrestling Trials: Olympian Vinesh Phogat Suffers Humiliating 0-10 Loss In 53Kg Semis After...

National Wrestling Trials: Olympian Vinesh Phogat Suffers Humiliating 0-10 Loss In 53Kg Semis After...

Ranji Trophy Final, MUM vs VID: Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Musheer Khan Star As Mumbai Take 260-Run...

Ranji Trophy Final, MUM vs VID: Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Musheer Khan Star As Mumbai Take 260-Run...

Mohammed Shami's Comeback Likely In September, Rishabh Pant To Get Fitness Clearance Soon: BCCI...

Mohammed Shami's Comeback Likely In September, Rishabh Pant To Get Fitness Clearance Soon: BCCI...

Photos: Badminton Star Saina Nehwal Visits Taj Mahal With Her Mother

Photos: Badminton Star Saina Nehwal Visits Taj Mahal With Her Mother

'Want To See Him Play For CSK In Near Future': Ambati Rayudu Has Wish For Former MI Skipper Rohit...

'Want To See Him Play For CSK In Near Future': Ambati Rayudu Has Wish For Former MI Skipper Rohit...