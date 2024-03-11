National Wrestling Trials: Vinesh Phogat Wins Women's 50kg Bout After Morning Drama

Vinesh Phogat | Credits: Twitter

On a day of high drama, celebrated Indian woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat won the 50kg bout after delaying the proceeding for almost three hours before leaving the venue without providing her urine sample to the waiting National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials, according to sources here on Monday.

"The NADA team was here to collect the dope samples of the national trial winners but Vinesh did not give her sample," the source told PTI.

WRESTLING SELECTION TRIALS 2024



Vinesh Phogat was emotional after winning the final in the 50 kg category.#VineshPhogat #WrestlingTrials #Wrestling #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/ssLY36qTRZ — nnis (@nnis_sports) March 11, 2024

An ad-hoc committee official for wrestling told PTI on condition of anonymity that he was "not aware" about Vinesh, the Asian Games gold medallist, refusing to give her dope sample.

As per NADA rules, "evading sample collection; or refusing or failing to submit to sample collection without compelling justification after notification by a duly authorised person" could constitute an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).

Vinesh Phogat lose in 53kg category

Following assurances by the ad-hoc committee, the trials commenced and Vinesh defeated Shivani 11-6 in the 50kg category to book a place in the Paris Olympics Qualification tournament to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan next month.

She, however, lost the 53kg bout to Anju by technical superiority 0-10.

Vinesh, who had accused former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and led a prolonged protest against the BJP MP, turned up at the SAI centre in the morning to compete in the trials and after high drama was allowed to appear for trials in two weight categories despite a UWW rule stating that it is against the norms.

Vinesh Phogat delayed the start of the national Olympic trials

As per Article 7 of the United World Wrestling (UWW) a contestant can be allowed to take part in one weight category on a single day, but Vinesh appeared in trials in two separate weight categories.

"Each contestant deemed to be taking part of his/her own free will, and responsible for himself/herself, shall be allowed to compete in only one weight category: the one corresponding to his weight at the time of the official weigh-in," rules Article 7 of the UWW.

The 29-year-old used to compete in 53kg before the protest but has lowered her weight class since Antim Panghal has already earned an Olympic quota in that category.

However, Vinesh did not let the competition start and demanded a written assurance. She also sought permission to compete in both 50kg and 53kg trials on Monday, leading to a bizarre situation.