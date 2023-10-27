National Games 2023: 'We Brought A Change In Sports Infrastructure, Roadmap Helped Bring Results', Says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 37th National Games 2023 in Goa on Thursday (October 27) | X

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the 37th National Games 2023 in Goa on Thursday (October 27) evening, hailed the sporting event and said that it will further sportsmanship and unity and bring together athletes from across the country. The Prime Minister also attributed the success in the field of sports to "change brought in sports infrastructure" in the country and added that the "roadmap for sports was helping bring results."

बीते नौ वर्षों में हमने देश के गांव-गांव से टैलेंट की खोज कर उन्हें ओलंपिक पोडियम तक पहुंचाने का एक रोडमैप बनाया है। इसी का सुखद परिणाम आज हम पूरे देश में देख रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/i2cr7nYRSo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2023

The National Games are being held in Goa for the first time. PM Modi inaugurated the games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda in South Goa around 6.30 pm.

The National Games have commenced in Goa, showcasing talent, determination and sportsmanship.



As athletes push boundaries and inspire the entire nation, let us all come together in celebration of the spirit of sports! pic.twitter.com/rhPA05zP8z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2023

Earlier, taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Today evening, I will be in Goa to inaugurate the 37th National Games. These games will further sportsmanship and unity, bringing together athletes from across the nation. I am confident the games will celebrate talent, hard work and the love for sports!"

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others would be present for the inaugural event, the officials said.

A total of 28 states and union territories are participating in the National Games, they said.

