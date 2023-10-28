 National Games 2023: State Government Allows General Public To Watch Sporting Events Without Any Passes
National Games 2023: State Government Allows General Public To Watch Sporting Events Without Any Passes

Goa's government has allowed general public to watch the sporting events of the National Games without any passes or accreditation.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
National Games 2023 | (Credits: Twitter)

The Goa government has opened all the venues of the National Games 2023 for the general public and they can witness the sporting event without the need to have any passes or accreditation, a minister said on Saturday. Goa sports department, in an advisory issued on Thursday, said all the venues will be open for the general public till the end of the National Games on November 9.

Talking to PTI, state Sports Minister Govind Gaude said, “An advisory has been issued to all the venue commandants and security in-charges to allow the general public to watch the games. The entry will be without any pass or accreditation card. They will be allowed only in the spectator areas from where they can see the matches.” Initially, verbal intimation was given to all the venue commandants and security in-charges that the public should be allowed to watch the matches, he said.

“But there were some complaints that people were not allowed despite the availability of empty seats in the stadium,” he said. Gaude said that the advisory has been issued to give clear instruction to the concerned persons.

Winning athletes to receive prizes from Goa government: Govind Gaude

Meanwhile, Gaude said that all the athletes who have won prizes for the National Games would be given prizes by the state government as per its scheme. The National Games 2023 were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Fatorda on October 26. Various tournaments under the National Games are being held at more than 20 venues spread across Goa.

