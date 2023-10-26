 National Games 2023: PM Modi Felicitated By Goa CM, Greeted By Thousands At Nehru Stadium; Watch Visuals
The National Games are being held in Goa for the first time. PM Modi will inaugurate the games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda in South Goa, officials said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 26, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is inaugurating the 37th National Games 2023 in Goa on Thursday evening, hailed the sporting event saying it will further sportsmanship and unity by bringing together athletes from across the country.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Today evening, I will be in Goa to inaugurate the 37th National Games. These games will further sportsmanship and unity, bringing together athletes from across the nation. I am confident the games will celebrate talent, hard work and the love for sports!"

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others would be present for the inaugural event, the officials said.

A total of 28 states and union territories are participating in the National Games, they said.

The Games will be held from October 26 to November 9, and more than 10,000 athletes will compete in over 43 sports disciplines across 28 venues.

The National Games will see Indian sports like Kho-Kho, yogasana and mallakhamb make its maiden appearance.

The other popular sports included in the event are beach football, roll ball, golf, sepak takraw, sqay martial arts, kalliya rapattu and pencak silat.

Cycling and Golf will be conducted in New Delhi. Taekwondo and yachting games will make a comeback after a year after facing exclusion in the previous edition.

