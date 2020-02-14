Napoli shock Inter Milan in first leg semifinal in Coppa Italia

Fabian Ruiz scored the only goal as Napoli shocked Inter Milan 1-0 in their Italian Cup semi-final, first leg tie in the San Siro.

The Spanish midfielder broke through after 57 minutes to get Gennaro Gattuso's side back to winning ways after their 3-2 league defeat at home to lowly Lecce last weekend.

Ruiz picked up a Giovanni Di Lorenzo cross, beating three Inter defenders to curl in past a helpless Daniele Padelli on Wednesday.

"This is the real Napoli. Big compliments to my lads," said Gattuso, whose side are 11th in the Serie A table.