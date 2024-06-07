 NAM vs SCOT, T20 World Cup 2024: Skipper Richie Berrington, Michael Leask Guide Scotland To 5-Wicket Win Over Namibia
NAM vs SCOT, T20 World Cup 2024: Skipper Richie Berrington, Michael Leask Guide Scotland To 5-Wicket Win Over Namibia

Richie Berrington played an unbeaten captain's innings of 47 off 35 balls, while Michael Leask scored a quickfire knock of 35 off 17 balls to help Scotland chase down a 155-run target.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 07:37 AM IST
article-image
Richie Berrington and Michael Leask | Credits: Twitter

Skipper Richie Berrington and Michael Leask emerged as the star performers in Scotland's five-wicket win over Namibia in T20 World Cup 2024 Group B clash at the Kensington Oval in Barbodos' Bridgetown on Friday, June 7.

With a target of 156, Scotland chased it down in 18.3 overs. Berrington played an unbeaten captain innings of 47 off 35 balls at a strike rate of 134.29. Michael Leask contributed significantly in the middle order as he played a quickfire knock of 35 off 17 balls at an strike rate of 205.88. While Michael Jones and Brandon McMullen too chipped in in Scotland's run-chase by scoring 26 and 19, respectively.

For Namibia, skipper Gerhard Erasmus led the bowling attack as he registered the figures of 2/29 with an economy rate of 7.20 in four overs. Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni and Bernard Scholtz picked a wicket each.

Chasing a 155-run target, Scotland lost an early wicket in George Munsey for 7 at 23/1. Then, Brandon McMullen joined Michael Jones at the crease to crease to carry on Scotland's innings. The pair was hoping to form a good partnership until Jones was dismissed for 26 at 49/2. McCullen's stay at the crease ended after he was removed for 19 at 67/3.

The middle-order batter Matthew Cross had a short stay at the crease as he was trapped with LBW for 3 at 73/4. Scotland were reeling at this stage due to their collapse. However, Skipper Richie Berrington was joined by Michael Leask at the crease and the pair formed a crucial 74-run stand for the fifth wicket to bring Scotland near to victory until the latter was dismissed at 147/5.

Then, Berrington anchored the innings and smashed a six on the third ball of the penultimate over to take Scottish side past the finishing line.

