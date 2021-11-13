Naisha, Raina & Sana emerge champions in Maharashtra state ranking TT tournament

Pune’s Naisha Rewaskar, Thane’s Raina Bhoota and Sana D’Souza of TSTTA, Mumbai emerged champions winning the girls’ under-11, under-13 and under-15 singles crowns respectively in the 1st Maharashtra State Ranking table tennis tournament, conducted by TSTTA at the Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul, Vile Parle on Saturday.

In the under-11 final, the number one seed Naisha got the better of second seed Sanvi Puranik of Thane winning in straight games at 11-5, 11-6 and 11-7 victory in the best-of-5-game match to take the gold medal.

Later, Thane’s second seed Raina stopped the fine run of Pune’s fourth seed Ruchita Darwatkar, who had earlier defeated top seed Kavya Bhat of Thane in the semi-finals, by charging to an 11-5, 11-8, 11-7 and 12-10 win in the best-of-7-game girls’ under-13 final.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s fancied paddler Sana the top seed, lived up to her billing and quashed the aspirations of second seed Shubha Bhat of Thane by winning the final in five the games to clinch the girls’ under-15 title. Sana won a tough opening game but a lapse in concentration allowed Shubha to easily take the second to level match scores at 1-all. But, thereafter, Sana who played with controlled aggression found her rhythm and called the shots and won the next three games on the trot to wrap up the contest to complete a rewarding day with the match scores reading at 12-10, 2-11, 11-8, 11-8 and 11-5.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 04:27 PM IST