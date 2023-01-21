Nagpur: Friend-turned-manager dupes cricketer Umesh Yadav of ₹44 lakh on pretext of buying property

Nagpur: Umesh Yadav, the top Indian bowler, was defrauded by his friend-turned-manager of ₹ 44 lakh, police said on Saturday. The Koradi Police are in charge of the probe since incident was reported in their jurisdiction, Nagpur Today reported.

Yadav had hired friend as his manager

Yadav, a 35-year-old resident of Shivaji Nagar, appointed Shailesh Dutta Thakre, a 37-year-old resident of Flat No. 46 at Model School in the Koradi neighbourhood, in 2014 to handle his properties, finances and accounts because the former spends more time playing cricket than anything else.

However, Thakre reportedly did not manage the responsibility given to him by Yadav for a period of one year.

Duped Yadav on pretext of buying property

The accused Thakre duped Yadav of ₹ 44 lakh under the guise of purchasing real estate in the Koradi neighborhood's MSEB Colony.

Yadav had transferred the sum of ₹ 44 lakh to Thakre's account. However, Thakre usurped the amount and instead bought the property in his own name, a report by ToI said.

When the cricketer asked his friend to return the money, he was not willing to either pay the money or transfer the property to Yadav.

Umesh Yadav filed police complaint against Thakre. The Koradi Police have charged accused Thakre with violating Sections 406, 420 of the IPC based on the complaint made by Yadav. The accused is being sought out.