My dream is to win Ballon d'Or, says Liverpool forward Sadio Mane

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has admitted that winning the Ballon d'Or is his dream. Mane was in the running for the coveted individual title that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have held sway over for a better part of the last decade.

However, this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony has been cancelled due to the disruptions to the football calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Will see what's going to happen for the Ballon d'Or, but my dream is to win it and I would love to do it one day," Mane told Star Sports show Football United.

Mane has enjoyed a stellar career at Liverpool. He played an integral role in the side winning the Champions League last season and their second place finish in the Premier League. His goals and assists then helped Liverpool dominate the league this season as they went on to win their first English top flight title in 30 years.

"Well, it's a big pleasure and a big honour for me and my teammates for sure. All the good support from around the world, especially from India as well. I think the wait has been so long, 30 years, and finally we did it. So yeah, really happy," said the Senegalese forward.