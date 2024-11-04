'M***vi Naughty Ho Raha Hai': Fans Troll Mohammad Rizwan For Being Touchy With Pat Cummins During Trophy Photoshoot Ahead Of AUS vs Pak 1st ODI

Image: X

Pakistan and Australia are currently facing each other in the 1st ODI which is being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ahead of the opening match, Pakistan's white ball skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Australia skipper Pat Cummins were involved in a photo shoot involving the trophy. Fans were quick to notice Rizwan keeping his hand on Pat Cummins hand and began trolling the Pakistan skipper

Here's what fans think about the photo

Mohammad Rizwan was recently named Pakistan's ODI and T20 captain, replacing Babar Azam. Babar stepped down as skipper in all three formats last year after Pakistan failed to make the knockout stage of the 50-overs World Cup, before returning as white-ball captain in March for the T20 World Cup where the team did not make the Super Eight.

He quit the role again this month, saying he needed to reduce his workload. The 32-year-old Rizwan has played 74 ODIs and 102 T20Is since making his white-ball debut in 2015, scoring a combined 5,401 runs.

Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI

Australi after winning the toss elected to field first at the MCG. Pakistan started with a new opening pair of Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub. Ayub's stay at the crease was short-lived with Mitchell Starc dismissing him for just 1 run. Starc got his second wicket of the match when he had Shafiq caught by Josh Inglis behind the stumps for 12 runs.

Babar Azam looked good for his 37 off 44 balls before Adam Zampa dismissed him. Kamran Ghulam was the next to go with Pat Cummins getting him out caught behind for 5 runs. At the time of writing, Pakistan were 101/5 with skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha at the crease.