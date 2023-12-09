Mumbai: Zuccarelli Best For Ardeshir Trophy

Representative Image, Mahalaxmi Racecourse | File picture

Zuccarelli, the reigning champion, seeks to secure his title as the best in the upcoming A C Ardeshir Trophy, a Grade 3 event at the Mahalaxmi racecourse during the special Mumbai meeting this Sunday.

Trained by the esteemed Pessi Shroff, this four-year-old gelding clinched victory in the same race last year and is determined to retain the crown.

Last year's runner-up, Northern Lights, fell short by over three lengths despite a commendable four-win streak should make this race more interesting.

Guided by jockey P Trevor, Zuccarelli left Northern Lights behind in the over seven-furlong event. The duo is set for a rematch in the fourth race of the day, facing six other contenders at the starting gates.

Watch out for a potential upset from Count of Savoy, a gelding hailing from Mallesh Nerredu's stable, and ridden by Yash Narredu.

The field of eight runners promises an exciting showdown on the racing track.

Selections

1. The Aristos Plate (1600m): 1. Lightning Blaze (5), 2. Leo The Lion (6), 3, Gimme (1)

2. The V P Koregaonkar Plate (2000m): 1. Alpha Domino (2), 2. Chat (1), 3. Exuma (4)

3. The Kheem Singh Gold Cup (1400m): 1. King's Retreat (4), 2. The General (1), 3. Kubric (2)

4. The A C Ardeshir Trophy (Gr.3; 1600m): 1. Zuccarekki (2), 2. Northern Lights, 3. Count Of Savoy (4).

5. The Jehangir P. Dubash Trophy (1400m): 1. Democracy (8), 2. Balenciaga (7), 3. Ataash (1)

6. The B Fifty Two Trophy (1200m): 1. Jetfire (3), 2. Hela (7), 3. Demetrius (4)

Super jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Treble: 3, 4 & 5

Tanala: All races