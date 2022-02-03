Mumbai: SP Football Academy, Krida Prabodhini score win in WIFA Women’s Football League

SP Football Academy (Thane) and Krida Prabodhini (Pune) both recorded easy victories in their respective eighth-round matches of the WIFA Women’s Football League played at the Cooperage Football ground. This is the qualifying tournament for the AIFF Indian Women’s Football League 2021-2022.

The Thane outfit proved too good and blanked Pacangan FC Satara 4-0. In another match, Krida Prabodhini, Pune produced a solid second-half display scoring four goals during this period to overcome Kenkre FC Mumbai 4-1.

After encountering some resistance initially, SP Academy captain Delfiya Pereira scored the opening goal in the 35th minute to give her team the lead. Later, Ritika Goveas found the back of Pacangan net in the second minute of added time to give the Thane side a 2-0 cushion at the break. After the change of ends, Mmehak Lobo increased S.P. Academy’s lead by scoring the third goal in the 53rd minute before Valencia D’Mello struck the fourth goal in the 61st minute to complete the margin of victory.

Kenkre FC started in a promising fashion and rocked the rival citadel through Harshika Jain’s strike in the 13th minute. The Mumbai side managed to hold on to that advantage till the end of the first session.

However, immediately on resumption, the Pune outfit returned with renewed vigour after the break, and in the second minute on resumption striker Sakshi Ghusalkar was on target to level the scores.

Krida Prabodhini continued to put pressure on the Kenkre goal and midway through the second half earned a penalty which was easily converted by Vaishnavi Pawar in the 74th minute. Four minutes later, Purva Gaikwad netted the third goal and in the fourth minute of additional period, Aishwarya Bhonde got the fourth and final goal to complete a deserving win for the Pune girls.

Results Rd 8 Krida Prabodhini (Pune) 1 (Sakshi Ghusalkar 47, Vaishnavi Pawar 74-p, Purva Gaikwad 78, Aishwarya Bhonde 94) beat Kenkre FC (Mumbai) 1 (Harshika Jain); SP Football Academy (Thane) 4 (Delfiya Pereira 35, Ritika Goveas 452, Mmehak Lobo 53, Valencia D’Mello 61) beat Pacangan FC (Satara) 0

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:35 AM IST