Mumbai: Sasmita Behera’s lone goal gives PIFA Sports third victory in Maharashtra women’s League

PIFA Sports, Mumbai maintained their winning run as they managed to eke out a narrow 1-0 win against a determined Footie First, Mumbai in a lively and exciting third round match of the WIFA Women’s Football League played at the Cooperage Football ground, on Sunday. This is the qualifying tournament for the AIFF Indian Women’s Football League.

The woman responsible for PIFA’s slender victory was their ace sharpshooter Sasmita Behera who scored the lone goal in the 60th minute to help her team snatch the win and all three points. PIFA with an all-win record are currently in the top position of the league with nine points and a healthy goal-difference advantage.

Later in the second match of the day, Krida Probodhini, Pune scored an early goal through Vaishnavi Pawar’s strike in the fourth minute and went on to overcome Amma FC, Nagpur by a tight 1-0 win margin.

Results (Rd 3) PIFA Sports (Mumbai) 1 (Sasmita Behera 60) beat Footie First (Mumbai) 0; Krida Probodhini (Pune) 1 (Vaishnavi Pawar) bt Amma FC (Nagpur) 0

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 03:08 PM IST