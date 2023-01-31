Mumbai: Om Hemdev shines at Sharjah chess contest |

Mumbai lad Om Hemdev, the X standard student of the American School of Bombay (ASB) gave an outstanding performance in the Prestigious Sharjah International FIDE Rating chess tournament that concluded on Sunday, at Sharjah Cultural and Sports Club in Sharjah, Dubai.

He overcame the challenges from 400 participants from around 12 countries across the world. Om ended the campaign with with an incredible score of 3.5 points out of seven and also held International FIDE rated player,Ramesh Nair, advait( ELO 1140) to an Impressive draw. Praising the talented boy’s show, his coach Durga Nagesh Guttula said, “Om’s main forte is his Endgame skills.This is what sets him apart from his contemporaries.”

Aarya anchors Parag to victory

Aarya Davane, slow left arm spinner of Parag English School’s scalped seven wickets anchoring her school to nine-wicket win over St. Joseph Convent High School Bandra in the ongoing U16 Manoramabai Apte Cricket Tournament at Parsee Gymkhana ground here.

Brief scores: Oxford Public School :76-8 (Aashi Rane 33*, Mahi Dafda 22; Rannie Fernandes 3-9, Aarya Davane 2-5 lost to Parag English School Bhandup: 79-2 (R Fernandes 49); St. Joseph Convent High School Bandra: 32 all out in 7.2 overs (Aarya Davane 7/9, Rennie Fernandes 2-8) lost to Parag English School Bhandup: 33-1 in 5.4 overs (Rennie Ferandes 11); Pawar Public School: 37-7 lost to St. Colombo School: 38-0 ( Anvesha Sarvankar 21*)

Desai emerges world veterans champ

Indian paddler Yogesh Desai emerged as the world champion, winning the men’s 70+ singles title in the recently concluded ITTF World Veterans Table Tennis Championship in at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, Oman, Muscat. The Mumbai-based player Desai played with plenty of grit and determination and did well to brush aside the challenge from Czech Republic’s Milan Rakovicky storming to a 3-1 (9-11, 11-9, 11-7, and 13-11.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)