GG vs MI, WPL 2023 Live: Gujarat Giants win the toss and opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians in opening match

04 March 2023 07:43 PM IST
04 March 2023 07:43 PM IST
04 March 2023 07:43 PM IST
04 March 2023 07:43 PM IST
04 March 2023 07:43 PM IST
04 March 2023 07:43 PM IST
04 March 2023 07:43 PM IST
04 March 2023 07:43 PM IST
04 March 2023 07:43 PM IST
04 March 2023 07:43 PM IST
04 March 2023 07:43 PM IST
04 March 2023 07:43 PM IST
04 March 2023 07:43 PM IST
04 March 2023 07:43 PM IST
04 March 2023 06:10 PM IST
Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon are going to set the stage on fire at the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League in Mumbai.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)