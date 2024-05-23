Mumbai Football League 2024: Carlton Guides Catholic Gymkhana To 6th Straight Victory

Central defender Carlton Miranda played a key role by scoring one goal and providing an assist, which helped Catholic Gymkhana outsmart Soccer A-Z by registering a 4-0 win in a Second Division Group-C match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Karnatak SA ground, Cross Maidan.

Mohit Chandiramani, Miranda, Dhiraj Tandel and Jalmesh Nijai scored one goal each to secure Catholic Gymkhana’s sixth successive win. Catholic Gymkhana continues to occupy pole position in the group.

The Catholic Gymkhana outfit dominated the proceedings from the outset, but lack of ideas and poor execution of plans and finishing restricted them to just four goals. If the strikers had converted their chances that came their way they could have won by a much bigger margin.

Skipper Mohit Ramchandani got to the end of Joshua D’Souza long pass from right and coolly headed over an advanced Soccer A-Z goalkeeper in the 11th minute. Catholic Gymkhana doubled their lead when central defender Dhiraj Tandel who was unmarked inside the box headed home Carlton Miranda’s free-kick from the right side of the penalty area in the 28th minute. Miranda consolidated Catholic Gymkhana’s lead by firing a low angular shot from the right on the stroke of the half-time whistle and give his team a healthy 3-0 cushion.

After the change of ends, Soccer A-Z played with more urgency and intent and launched a couple of raids at the Catholic Gymkhana goal. But they failed to convert from the chances created.

Midway through the second session, Catholic Gymkhana got the fourth goal when Jalmesh leapt high and firmly headed home a flag-kick from the right to complete the winning margin.

In another match of the same division, Unido FC defeated Vision Rescue FC 3-2. Striker Austin Isyas scored two goals and Shaun Pereira got one, while Vision Rescue scored through Swal Kori and Vibin Venugopal.

Results – Second Div: Catholic Gymkhana 4 (Mohit Chandiramani, Carlton Miranda, Dhiraj Tandel, Jalmesh Nijai) beat Soccer A-Z 0.

Unido FC 3 (Austin Isyas 2, Shaun Pereira) beat Vision Rescue FC 2 (Swal Kori, Vibin Venugopal).