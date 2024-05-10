 Mumbai Football League 2023-2024: Union Bank Derail Western Railway
Friday, May 10, 2024
Union Bank of India were well-organised and showed perfect coordination and excellent finishing as they sent Western Railway crashing to a 8-1 defeat in a Premier (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Playing an open attacking game Union Bank scored four goals in each half to knock the fight out of the railway outfit.

Strikers Rushikesh Pandey and Lalith Bangera struck two goals each while Elvin Fernandes, Tyson Patel, Brandon Fernandes and Sarvesh Bangar all chipped in one goal each to complete the winning tally. Western Railway scored their consolation goal through their energetic striker Reuben D’Souza’s efforts.

In a First Division encounter, Veniza Virar FC got the better of Desperadoes FC by a comfortable 2-0 margin. Rohit Singh and Pratik Parab were bang on target scoring one goal apiece to help the Virar outfit secure the victory and to claim all the three points.

Results – Premier Corporate Div: Union Bank of India 8 (Rushikesh Pandey 2, Lalith Bangera 2, Elvin Fernandes, Tyson Patel, Brandon Fernandes, Sarvesh Bangar) beat Western Railway 1 (Reuben D’Souza).

First Div: Veniza Virar FC 2 (Rohit Singh, Pratik Parab) beat Desperadoes FC 0.

Miners FC 1(Tushra Pujari) drew with Sunday Boys 1 (Sanjay Shetty).

Milan FC Under-19 2 (Ajay Suryavanshi, Yahiya Pathan) beat Footfun DKM 0.

