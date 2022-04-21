Mumbai Football Association to conduct women's leagues in 2 divisions this season  

The Mumbai Football Association (MFA) in its efforts to encourage and promote football among the girls and women from Mumbai has decided to organise two separate women football leagues in two divisions from the 2021-2022 season.

The association will conduct a MFA Mumbai Women’s Premier League, for Mumbai’s established teams/clubs that are already participating/trying to participate in the AIFF IWL (Indian Women League).

For upcoming teams/clubs from the city, the MFA will conduct the MFA Mumbai Women’s Super League, which basically is a second tier competition.

Aaditya Thackeray, President Mumbai Football Association said, "Development of Women’s football is a top priority for Mumbai Football Association. MFA is investing on developing programmes to bring women’s football into the mainstream, where it belongs.

"Other than the Mumbai Women’s Premier League and Mumbai Women’s Super League the MFA is introducing multiple age group leagues for girls in the Yuva President League and grassroots leagues."

Both the MWPL and MWSL are scheduled to commence from May 1. The top-tier league would be played over the weekends on Saturday and Sunday at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

The MWSL will be played at the hallowed Bombay Gymkhana ground with matches to be played from Monday to Friday during the duration of the competition.

A total of 8 clubs will battle it out for supremacy in the MWPL which will be played on a league basis. The teams that would be seen in action are — Bodyline SC, FC Mumbaikars, Footie First FC, India Rush SC, Kenkre FC, Mumbai Knights FA, PIFA Sports FC, South Mumbai United.

In the MWSL there are 16 teams that would be vying for the top honours.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 05:09 PM IST