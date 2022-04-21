Watch Video: Arjun Tendulkar's yorker shatters stumps of Mumbai Indians' Rs 15 crore buy, Ishan Kishan

Mumbai left-arm seam-bowling all-rounder, Arjun Tendulkar, son of India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, is making all the right noises to get his maiden IPL cap.

Arjun who was earlier a net bowler at the Mumbai Indians nets, was finally, officially bought by the team in this edition. Since then, people are eagerly waiting to watch him play a game for Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians shared a video of Arjun bowling at the nets. The medium pacer was seeing castling Mumbai Indians’ highest paid keeper-batsman Ishan Kishan with an almost perfect yorker.

"You ain't missing if your name is Arjun," Mumbai Indians read the caption of the video posted by the franchise on YouTube.

After six consecutive defeats, Mumbai Indians will be taking this season’s other depleted outfit the Chennai Super Kings this evening. Question is…will Arjun Tendulkar find a place in the squad that’s searching for its first win in the 2022 TATA IPL.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:53 PM IST