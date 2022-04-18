Cancel IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings fans flood social media with memes after Delhi Capitals player tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans were left grinning after the clamour for cancellation of the IPL 2022 grew following a player in the Delhi Capitals (DC) team emerging positive for COVID-19, forcing the franchise to delay its travel to Pune for its next clash against Punjab Kings on Wednesday (April 20).

According to ESPNCricinfo, clouds of crisis are looming over DC after the entire team was quarantined in the hotel for the time being.

Earlier, team physio Patrick Farhart had tested positive last week and was sent to isolation.

Last year, the IPL had to be postponed due to the havoc of COVID-19, and the second leg was played in the UAE.

The news put a smile on the faces of MI and CSK fans who were left ruing their teams' poor show this season.

Both teams are at the bottom of the table with Mumbai Indians having lost all their six matches.

Here are a few memes

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 03:34 PM IST