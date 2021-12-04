Mumbai: Defending champs Satya Vijaya sneak into semifinals of KSA tourney

Defending champions Satya Vijaya Sports Club advanced to the semifinals defeating Mogaveera Sports Club 3-2 via the tie-breaker in a closely contested quarterfinal match of the Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) organised 14th Adv. AR Kudrolli Memorial knockout football tournament at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.

The two teams fought hard but neither team managed to find the net in normal time and the penalty shootout was enforced to break the stalemate. In the tie-breaker, Satya Vijaya successfully scored through Tushar Poojary, Joshua Jadhav, and Nikhil D'Souza, while Mogaveera managed to convert just two through Praneel Mendon and Sumedh Kandala.

In the second match, Jaihind Sports Club trounced Jawahar Young Boys Sports Club 5-0. Strikers Sunil Rathod, Kushal Suvarna, Laxman Pawar, Asif Shaikh, and Viju Pawar scored a goal each for the winners, while Rohan Acharya got the lone goal for the loser.

Results Quarterfinals: Satya Vijaya SC 3 (Tushar Poojary, Joshua Jadhav, Nikhil D'Souza) bt Mogaveer SC 2 (Praneel Mendon, Sumedh Kandala); Jaihind SC 5 (Sunil Rathod, Kushal Suvarna, Laxman Pawar, Asif Shaikh, Viju Pawar) bt Jawahar Young Boys SC 1 (Rohan Acharya)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:44 AM IST