Mumbai City FC start on a winning note

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC started on a positive note as they defeated Iron Born FC-CFCI 2-0, in the opening Elite Division encounter of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra here on Monday.
The Mumbai City outfit dominated against their younger opponents and opened the scoring in the 12th minute through Wilsh D’Souza before Abel Fernandes doubled the lead in the 18th-minute when he converted a penalty. Mumbai City struck the third through Aman Sayed in the 78th minute.
Earlier, Colaba SA rallied to overcome Skorost FC 3-1 via the tie-breaker in a first round match of the Mohammed Hussain Memorial knockout football tournament for Super Division clubs.
Skorost FC took the lead through Abhay Amin’s goal in the 29th minute before Colaba SA drew level with Prashant Dhamur scoring the equalizer in the 48th minute.
In the tie-breaker, Colaba SA managed to convert two of their attempts through Chitresh Tandel and Krishna Banerjee, while Skorost failed to score from any of their first four attempts.
Results
Super Division knockout (1st round): Colaba SA: 3 (Prashant Dhamur, Chitresh Tandel, Krishna Banerjee) bt Skorost FC: 1 (Abhay Amin). Elite Div: Mumbai City FC: 2 (Wilsh D’Souza, Abel Fernandes) bt Iron Born-CFCI: 0
