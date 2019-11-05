Mumbai City FC start on a winning note

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC started on a positive note as they defeated Iron Born FC-CFCI 2-0, in the opening Elite Division encounter of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra here on Monday.

The Mumbai City outfit dominated against their younger opponents and opened the scoring in the 12th minute through Wilsh D’Souza before Abel Fernandes doubled the lead in the 18th-minute when he converted a penalty. Mumbai City struck the third through Aman Sayed in the 78th minute.