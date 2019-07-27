MSSA: St Joseph Tame mighty Bosco

Mumbai: It was a double trouble for Don Bosco, Borvali as the duo of Joy Banerjee and Om Aarane struck twice for St Joseph School, Malad to post a 5-0 win in the MSSA Division II of the boys under-16 inter-school football, at the Cooperage ground here on Friday.

Joy and Om struck in regular intervals to take Joseph's enjoy a 3-0 cushion at the break and came back to score two more goals to ensure them full points in this league pharse of the championship.

Aaron Chetty was the other scorer for the winners. Maneckji Cooper suffered a similar fate when they were defeated 1-4 by Thakur Public School, Kandivali.

Results

Boys (U-6 Div II): Thakur Public School, Kandivali: 4 (Aryan Bhagat, Krish Sarvaiya, Arpit Samantara - 2) bt Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Juhu: 1 (Dev Korhokar); St. Joseph School, Malad: 5 (Joy Banarjee 2, Om Aarane 2, Aaron Chetty) bt Don Bosco High School, Borivali: 0

Trehan strikes

Rajat Trehan's twin strikes helped Rudra FA charge to comfortable 3-1 win against Das Football Academy in First Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at Neville D'Souza ground, Bandra here on Friday.

Rohit Singh scored Rudra's third goal to complete their win. Das FA reduced the margin of defeat through Erhard Fernandes goal.

Results : First Div: Rudra FA: 3 (Rajat Trehan 2, Rohit Singh) bt Das Football Academy: 1 (Erhard Fernandez); Sagar SC: 4 (Rohan Meher, Allwyn Madurai, Bhagwan Patil, Bhavesh Dhanu) bt Jupiter FC: 1 (Pratik Panchal).