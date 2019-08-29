MSSA: Hetal Goswami powers Theresa home

Mumbai: Powered by the brilliance of ace forward Hetal Goswami, who scored all the four goals, St. Theresa Convent High School, Santacruz reasserted their supremacy as they blanked Don Bosco International, Matunga 4-0 in the Girls’ under-14 final of the MSSA rink hockey tournament, conducted on the eve of Dhyan Chand Day ‘Sports Day’ and played at St Stanislaus High School ground, Bandra.

St. Stanislaus, Bandra and Don Bosco, Matunga won the boys’ under-14 and under-12 titles respectively.

Shaun D'mello and Jaden Pereira both scored three goals each to guide St. Stanislaus to a 6-4 win against Don Bosco in the under-14 final. Levlon D’Souza and Gavin Rao both struck a brace of goals for the Matunga lads.

Earlier, Don Bosco rode on the hat-tricks from Shradeehesh Khamkar and Suhaan Pawle to overcome St. Stanislaus 6-4 in the boys’ under-14 match. Aaryan Parmar and Skye DeCosta scored two goals each for St. Stanislaus.

Results

Girls’ under-14: St Theresa Convent High School: 4 (Santacruz) 4 (Hetal Goswami 4) bt Don Bosco International (Matunga): 0.

Boys’ under-12: Don Bosco (Matunga): 6 (Shradeehesh Khamkar 3, Suhaan Pawle 3) bt St. Stanislaus (Bandra): 4 (Aaryan Parmar 2, Skye DeCosta).

Boys’ under-14: St Stanislaus ‘A’ (Bandra): 6 (Shaun D’Mello 3, Jaden Pereira 3) bt Don Bosco ‘A’ (Matunga) 4 (Levlon D’Souza 2, Gavin Rao 2).