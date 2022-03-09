MSSA girls' hockey team travel long distance in train, all on their own

At a time when women’s safety is seen as a major issue in India, Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) decided to send the Under-21 team for Khelo India Women’s Hockey League held in Lucknow, all on their own.

There was no coach or manager to accompany the team, at least till Jhansi. One lady, as a manager, joined the team at Jhansi to Lucknow for the tournament that was played between February 22 to 28.

The coach reached Lucknow, as per sources, two days later. "Who would have taken the responsibility if, God forbid, anything untoward would have happened between Mumbai and Jhansi. Who would have taken the responsibility?" asked an official who didn't want to be named.

Although a girl from the team said they are adult enough to take care of themselves. “Look, we don’t get enough hockey tournaments to play. And if MSSA is doing something good, why cast aspersions on them,” said a girl from the team on the condition of anonymity.

However, a women’s coach said it was the responsibility of MSSA to arrange for the coach and manager to travel along with the team. “You just cannot leave the girls alone. These days it’s full of risk. Although they had reserved seats, they had to sit throughout the journey. Why can’t there be planning and better facilities?” the coach questioned.

Wasn't it the responsibility of MSSA to have a professional approach and make proper arrangements for their travel? Free Press Journal reached out to MSSA president Fr Jude Rodrigues who did not respond to our call.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:20 AM IST