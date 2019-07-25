MSSA: Former champions Don Bosco in final

Mumbai: Don Bosco, Mahim put up a dogged display and managed to snatch a close 1-0 win against St. Stanislaus High School, Bandra in a closely contested semifinal's of Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) Boys Under 16 Div-I Inter-Schools Football Tournament played at Cooperage Stadium here on Wednesday.

In the final to be played on Monday (July 30) Bosco boys will take on Bombay Scottish School, Mahim who got the better of Cathedral & John Cannon, Fort via the shoot out, after the team failed to break the deadlock in the regulation time.

It was not an easy semifinal campaign for the six-time champions Don Bosco, Matunga, as former champions St Stanislaus had a bag full of surprises for the Matunga boys.

The Bandra boys marked the main players well and gave very little room for them to have their say, making the tie a close encounter of the first kind in this level of championship.

Don Bosco who lost to St Mary's last year in the final did have an edge with their mid field working overtime and keeping their strike force always on a look out.

And it took them 47 minutes before they could strike and it was the hard working Vedant Sawant who made it happen. he combined will with Keith and banged home into the far corner of the net. Which ultimately turned out to be the match winner for Don Bosco, Matunga.

In the second semi-final, Bombay Scottish, Mahim advanced to the final after a narrow 6-5 victory against Cathedral and John Cannon, Fort in a tiebreaker.

The teams failed to break the deadlock for the enforcement of the shoot out and Bombay Socttish prevailed over Cathedral and John Cannon, Fort.

Results (SFs): Don Bosco High School, Matunga: 1 (Vedant Sawant) bt St Stanislaus High School: 0; Bombay Scottish School, Mahim: 6 (Ayaan Mishra, Jadon Coluns, Sudhanshu Naik, Dhruv Dhindra, Rushad Engineer, Jash Bhansal) bt Cathedral & John Cannon, Fort: 5 (Jaden Irani, Veer Subandh, Agrim Solanki, Abhibhav Dudojwala, Kaustubh Mathur)