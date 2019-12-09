MSDTTA Pro-table tennis tournament: Double delight for Manasi Jare

Mumbai: Manasi Jare, playing aggressively but with control, bag the junior as well as sub-junior girls singles titles in the Poinsur Gymkhana’s MSDTTA- Pro- table tennis tournament, held under their annual Uttar Mumbai Kreeda Mahotsav at their complex at Kandivali here on Monday.

Manasi, was given a tough fight in the semifinals by Aarvshi Raut (11-7, 12-14, 11-4, 11-9). But she asserted her supremacy in the final as she outplayed Arya Ghag in straight games to win the junior girls singles title. While Soham Mate, who too was in line for a double, had to settle with junior boys singles title, beating Yash Dalvi 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-9, but then Santosh Koapte stopped him (9-11, 11-8, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8) in the sub-junior boys singles final.

Divyanshi Bhowmick was another player, who ended with a double, winning the cadet and midget girls singles finals.

Results:

Boys Junior (final): Soham Mate bt Yash Dalvi 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-9. (Semifinals): Soham Mate bt Dev Jhaveri 11-8, 11-13, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7; Yash Dalvi bt; Kathit Shah 11-5, 11-3, 5-11, 11-2. Sub-junior (Final): (1)-Santosh Kolapte bt Soham Mate 9-11, 11-8, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8. (Semifinals): Soham Mate bt Atharva Rasne11-6,11-9,11-9; Santosh Landge bt Samyak Landge 11-9, 9-11, 11-4, 7-11, 11-7. Cadet: (Final): Arnav Kshirsagar bt Aadhish Mishra 6-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-7. Midget (Final): Nivaan Sheth bt Manav Modi 11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 11-6.

Girls Juniors (Final): Manasi Jare bt Arya Ghag 11-7, 11-7, 11-7. (Semifinals): Arya Ghag bt. Jasreet Kaur Gill 6-11, 11-1, 11-6, 11-2; Manasi Jare bt Aarvshi Raut 11-7, 12-14, 11-4, 11-9. Sub-junior (Final): Manasi Jare bt Bhoomi Pitale 8-11, 11-2, 11-3, 11-6. (Sfs): B Pitale bt Jasreet Kaur Gill 12-10, 11-4, 9-11, 11-9; Manasi Jare bt Arya Warty 11-5, 11-3, 11-3. Cadet (Final): Di Bhowmick bt A Satarkar 3-11, 11-9, 7-11, 12-10, 11-3. Midget (Final): D Bhowmick bt F Altaf 9-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6, 11-5.