MSDAA meet from July 25

Mumbai: Leading athletes will be seen in action at the Mumbai Suburban District Athletic Association organised MSDAA Annual Athletics Championship, which begins at the Sports Authority of India athletic track, Kandivali from July 25.

This two-day championship is being held in different age groups and is being co-sponsored by Rizvi Builders, Striders Foundation and Universal Sports Association.

Among the prominent athletes are Shravari Parulekar (triple jumper), Pranjali Patil (sprinter), Poorva Sawant (pentathlon), Saniya Sawant (sprinter), Poorna Rao Rane (shot put), Jay Shah (triple jumper) and Karan Hastige.

Talking about the event, Arthur Fernandes, Secretary, MSDAA said that the meet is the basis of selecting the MSDAA team. The senior boys’ and girls’ Under-18 and Under-20 teams will participate in the meet to be held in Sangli on August 16 & 17.

While the junior boys; & girls’ Under-14 & Under-16 teams will be seen competing in the event at Derwan, Chiplun on August 17 & 18, 2019.”