MS Dhoni's Ex-Business Partner Arrested For ₹15 Crore FRAUD After Former CSK Skipper Files Criminal Case: Reports

MS Dhoni and ex-business partner Mihir Diwakar | Credits: Twitter

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni filed a criminal case against his former business partner Mihir Diwakar for defrauding him by using his name to establish a sports academy in Jaipur.

Dhoni filed a case against Aarka Sports Management Pvt Ltd, of which Miher Diwakar is a director of the firm along with Soumya Das. Following a filing of criminal case by MS Dhoni, Diwakar was arrested by the Jaipur police and charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120B.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter lodged a complaint against his former business partner at the District Court Ranchi. Mihir Diwakar has been taken into custody by Jaipur police on allegations unauthorized use of MS Dhoni's name to open a cricket academy in Jaipur.

Mihir Diwakar committed a fraud of INR 15 crore in MS Dhoni's name

Former India captain MS Dhoni's ex-business partner Mihir Diwakar has reportedly committed a fraud of INR 15 crore by collecting the franchise fees to establish academies such as MS Dhoni Cricket Academy and MS Dhoni Sports Academy.

Dhoni accused Diwakar misinterpreting his association with him to open cricket academies in Jaipur despite former Chennai Super Kings warned against the use of his name. Diwakar used the popularity of his ex-business partner and legendary wicketkeeper for personal gain.

#Breaking



[Defamation case against MS Dhoni by his former business partner Mihir Diwakar]



Delhi High Court says it will hear the case on January 29 after Diwakar and Court's registry given an intimation to Dhoni about the defamation case being filed.#DelhiHighCourt @msdhoni… pic.twitter.com/PvKU195bZW — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) January 18, 2024

MS Dhoni filed a defamation suit against Mihir Diwakar in January 2021. It was reported that Dhoni and Diwakar were planning to open the academy together in Jaipur, with the latter supposed to pay CSK legend a franchise fee and a share of profits.

In 2021, Dhoni withdrawn the authorization of using his name to open the academies. Despite MS Dhoni's unwillingness to continue the association with Mihir Diwakar to establish the academy, the accused continue to Dhoni's name and defrauded him for INR 15 crore.