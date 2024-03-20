'MS Dhoni Still Stands Like A Rock Of Gibraltar Where Others Have Fallen': Navjot Singh Sidhu

The reason for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's success at the Chennai Super Kings at the age of 42 is his strong mentality which fosters his ability to switch on and switch off from cricket so that he can get into the groove quickly even though he does not play regularly at national or international level, former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Tuesday.

Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to five titles in Indian Premier League (IPL) and will start the defence of their title when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match of the 17th edition of the T20 tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

Sidhu in awe of MSD

Speaking about the secret behind Dhoni’s success, former India cricketer and Star Sports expert Sidhu described him as an "exception to the rule" and a "man with paranormal abilities".

He said what Dhoni has done at the CSK is a miracle. “It really is a miracle what M.S Dhoni has done. Once you are not in the swing of things, you tend to lose out. You look at Dhoni, how many years he has not been in the swing of things, and he comes as if nothing has happened. Therefore, this adds to his greatness and to his mental fortitude," Sidhu was quoted as saying by Star Sports in a release on Tuesday.

The Rock of Gibraltar

Sindhu said Dhoni has a very strong mentally and is thus capable of standing like a Rock of Gibraltar for CSK in the last 3-4 overs of a match.

"He is very strong mentally, and more so, he looks supremely fit at 42. He is an expert coming in where 3-4 overs remain. So, if you are fit, and if you are prepared to play the game, the helicopter shot and all those things, I feel that it is a miracle that someone like Mahendra Singh Dhoni still stands like a rock of Gibraltar where others have fallen like nine pins.

"Great players have fallen, and here is someone who is an exception. An exception is always there. This man, MS Dhoni, is an exception to the rule. He is a superstar, a man with paranormal abilities, which normally you don’t see,” said Sidhu, who is returning to the commentary box and was unveiled as a Star Sports expert on Tuesday.