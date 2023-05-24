WATCH as MS Dhoni keeps fans guessing on his IPL future: 'I have 8-9 months to decide'

BCCI/IPL

All those who thought the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 would be MS Dhoni's final season will have to think long and hard again as the Chennai Super Kings captain opened up on his future in the tournament after his team defeated Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

Dhoni's CSK entered a record-extending 10th IPL final after outclassing the defending champions by 15 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

After the match, commentator Harsha Bhogle asked Dhoni whether he would come back to play at CSK's den next year to which the four-time IPL-winning skipper said, "I don't know... I have 8-9 months to decide.

"Why take that headache now. I have ample time to decide. The auction is in December. I will always come to CSK. I have been out of home from January, been practicing since March, so we will see."

Dhoni's answer kept everyone guessing although the thousands of fans present in the stadium cheered at the top of their voices, just happy with the fact that MSD didn't confirm his retirement just yet.

Jadeja, Gaikwad shine for CSK

Batting first, CSK rode on superb knocks from openers Rituraj Gaikwad (60) and Devon Conway (40) to post 172 for 7 on a tricky surface.

Ravindra Jadeja and the rest of the CSK bowlers then turned up with their best show and bowled out GT for 157 to win by 15 runs.

CSK's master tactician Dhoni made the best use of home advantage to take the four time champions to a 10th final in 14 editions. CSK did not take part in 2016 and 2017 editions.

Not the end of the road for GT

Gujarat Titans will get another shot at reaching the final when they face the winner of the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

The Eliminator will be played at Chepauk on May 24 while the second qualifier will be hosted by the Titans in Ahmedabad on May 26.

The winner of Qualifier 2 will meet CSK in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 28.