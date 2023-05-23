'MS Dhoni cried that night': Harbhajan Singh reveals emotional moment that took place in CSK camp in 2018

MS Dhoni, often hailed as the 'Captain Cool' by his devoted fans, is renowned for his ability to maintain composure even in the most intense situations. His emotional control is highly admired, as he rarely displays signs of agitation or frustration on the cricket field. This composed demeanor adds to the mystery surrounding Dhoni's playing style, making it difficult for opponents to anticipate his next move. However, a surprising revelation has emerged from his former teammate, Harbhajan Singh, who disclosed that there was a rare occasion when Dhoni shed tears in the presence of his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates.

In a recently shared video by Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh unveiled an incident that transpired in 2018, during CSK's comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a two-season suspension due to their alleged involvement in the IPL betting scandal.

Harbhajan recalled the poignant moment when Dhoni, surrounded by his CSK teammates, was seen in tears. This revelation was later corroborated by another former CSK player, Imran Tahir, who affirmed that this incident provided him with a deeper understanding of the strong bond within the team and their closeness to Dhoni.

"There is a story which I want to share. Back in 2018, when CSK made a comeback to this league after a 2-year ban, there was a team dinner. I have heard the saying that 'Men don't cry', but MS Dhoni cried on that night. He became emotional. I think no one knows about this. Right, Imran (Tahir)?"



"Yes, of course," Tahir said. "Even I was there. It was a very emotional moment for him (MS Dhoni). Looking at him like that, I came to know how close this team is to his heart. He considers the team as his family. It was very emotional for all of us."

The South African cricketer expressed his immense pride in the team's victory, particularly because they had been labeled as 'too old' by experts.

"We came back after 2 years and won the trophy. And when people give your team the tag of 'buddhe' (old men), and even I was in the squad that season, but we won the title. I am very proud of that victory," Tahir further said.