Jose Mourinho's tough love made me a better player, says Man Utd striker Marcus Rashford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford believes former coach Jose Mourinho's tough method has helped him become a better player.

Rashford, who played under Mourinho from the beginning in the 2016-17 season until December 2018, said: "As an all-round player I've improved a lot and a lot of it is down to those two years under Jose.

"It was tough but I think when you look back on it in five or six years, they're the moments that give you that mental toughness," Rashford told the UTD Podcast.

"We had ups and downs. When I look back at it, it was a tough period but definitely a period that made me a better player."

While his form was often questioned, the Red Devils attacker is convinced the Portuguese coach's methods helped his development.

Rashford won a Carabao Cup and Europa League in that time but often found his form under scrutiny.

Now under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Rashford has flourished and has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season – a career best.

Rashford also praised Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is now back at Milan.

"His mentality was beyond anything I'd ever played with before," he added. "He didn't care what anyone would say to him or what anyone was saying about him.

"In terms of his mentality he was key to my development, especially when Jose was there because he was someone who had played under him before and he knew you had to be a certain type of way to survive under him."

Despite starting his senior career as a centre-forward, Rashford revealed he found it easier to contribute from the left wing.

"When you are on the left, you can create a lot more things on your own, giving that little bit more to the team," he said.

"Whereas when you are playing up front, sometimes you are isolated and need someone in midfield who can find passes for 90 minutes of a game, so you can disappear in games sometimes as a No.9."