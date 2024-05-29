MotoGP: Indian Grand Prix Called Off In 2024 Due To Extreme Weather Conditions; Postponed To 2025

MotoGP organisers announced on Wednesday that the second installment of the Indian Grand Prix, slated for later this year, has been scrapped and rescheduled for 2025.

The September event has been canceled due to anticipated above-average monsoon conditions in Uttar Pradesh.

Scheduled as the 16th race in the 2024 calendar, the event was set to return to the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida following the San Marino GP.

"The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports announce that the Indian Grand Prix will not take place in 2024, with MotoGP™️ postponing its return to the country to early 2025 due to operational considerations.

"Following advice from the Government of Uttar Pradesh as the state continues its long-term commitment to MotoGP™️, the sport will return to Buddh International Circuit in March 2025, when weather conditions are expected to be optimal for spectators and riders alike," the MotoGP statement read.

The inaugural MotoGP Grand Prix of India had made waves in motorsport history, attracting over a hundred thousand fervent spectators from India and worldwide, with global broadcast coverage in 195 nations.

It marked India's notable re-entry into the global MotoSport arena.

Notably, the BIC track had hosted three rounds of Formula One from 2011 to 2013 before it was scrapped due to high taxes demanded by the UP government.