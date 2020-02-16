Mohun Bagan fined Rs 3 lakh over non-payment of salary to former players; could face transfer ban

Kolkata: The All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee on Sunday fined I-League heavyweights Mohun Bagan Rs 3 lakh for non-payment of salary to four of its former players.

The Mariners, who are front runners to clinch this season's I-League title, have been directed to clear the dues and pay the fine within a fortnight.

"The disciplinary Committee under the chairmanship of Ushanath Banerjee directed Mohun Bagan to pay dues of four players within 30 days and pay fine of Rs. 3,00,000 within 15 days, failing which they will face 'Transfer Ban' for forthcoming successive two windows in whatever name or under banner it plays in any AIFF tournament," the order stated, a copy of which was accessed by PTI.