Mohd. Nizamuddin puts Central Railway on track

Mumbai: Mohd. Nizamuddin was in impressive form and showed excellent finishing touch scoring five goals in steering Central Railway to a convincing 10-2 victory against Savio Sports Club ‘A’, Andheri in the first round match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana organised 39th Victor D’Mello Memorial Invitational Rink Hockey Tournament, under light at the Gymkhana's tennis court on late Tuesday evening.

Besides Nizamuddin’s fine efforts, his teammates Basawaraj Abhigar and Narhad Bahadur contributed with two each each and Vinod Nair added one as Central Railway cruised to victory. Savio Sports Club reduced the deficit with goals from Carl Patel and Karl Gomes.

Prince Chaurasia was also in fine nick and struck four goals to power Union Bank of India to a facile 10-1 win against Rebels Sports Club, in a second round match.

The other goals for Union Bank came from Suraj Shahi and Bhakar N., both netting two goals apiece, while Shakeen S. and Vinod Saini chipped in with one each. Saurabh Mayekar scored the lone goal for Rebels SC.

Results

Men (Rd-1): Mumbai Port Trust: 6 (Ganesh Patil 3, Nitesh Kamble, Aniket Gurav, Dharampal S) bt United Bandra: 2 (Sidhant Gautam, Akshay Jadhav). Central Railway ‘A’: 10 (Mohd. Nizamuddin 5, Basawaraj Abhigar 2, Narad Bahadur 2, Vinod Nair) bt Savio Sports Club ‘A’, Andheri: 2 (Carl Patel, Karl Gomes).

Second round: India Rush: 5 (Pranit Naik 3, Raj Patil, Anuj Singh) bt Western Railway: 1 (Amit Gowda). Ave Maria SC: 10 (Vinay Walmiki 3, Vikram Singh 3, Atharva M. 2, Girish Pimpale, Ateesh Shirke) bt Mansi Foundation: 1 (Arjun Gupta). Union Bank of India: 10 (Prince Chaurasia 4, Suraj Shahi 2, Bhakar N. 2, Shakeen S, Vinod Saini) bt Rebels SC: 1 (Saurabh Mayekar).

Third round: Mumbai Customs Red: 8 (Jayesh Jadhay 3, Alden D’Souza 3, Iktidar K, Hemant Gethe) bt Revengers Sports Club: 1 (Moshin Khan).