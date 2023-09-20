Relief For Mohammed Shami And His Brother As Duo Granted Bail In Domestic Violence Case Filed By Estranged Wife

Haseen Jahan and Mohammed Shami. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

India's new-ball bowler Mohammed Shami has been granted bail along with his brother Mohammed Hasim regarding the case of torturing estranged wife Haseen Jahan. With less than 20 days to go for the 2023 World Cup on home soil, the bail in the five-year-old case should allow him to focus on the game completely.

Shami's wife Haseen Jahan reported the cricketer, his brother, and other in-laws to the Jadavpur police station on March 8, 2018, alleging that they had tortured and treated them cruelly. After that, a police report (FIR) was filed against the defendant under the IPC's sections 498A (subjecting wife to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily inflicting harm), 307 (attempt at murder), 376 (punishment for sexual assault), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 328 (inflicting harm with poison), and 34 (common intent).

After the 33-year-old appeared before the court in afternoon, the bail was pronounced. Shami's counsel Salim Rahaman issued the below statement, as quoted by The Telegraph:

"Police have filed a charge sheet against Md Shami and his brother. The law states that once the charge sheet is submitted, the accused will have to appear before the court and seek bail in self defense. Accordingly we appeared before the court today and moved a bail prayer. The court has granted bail to both the siblings. Shami will henceforth participate in the upcoming legal proceedings in this case as required in law."

Mohammed Shami chosen for the three-game ODI series against Australia:

Meanwhile, the right-arm seamer has been selected in the squad for the three-game ODI series against Australia. The Bengal seamer is also part of the 2023 World Cup squad; however, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj performing sensationally with the ball, Shami is unlikely to be the first-choice seamer.

2023 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

